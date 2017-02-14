What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pep Guardiola's post-match exchange with Harry Arter goes viral

Pep Guardiola appeared to be in a buoyant mood on Monday night after watching his Manchester City team safely dispatch Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Tyrone Mings' unfortunate own goal in the second half rounded off a fairly comfortable night after Raheem Sterling had given the away side the lead in the first half with a finish from close range.

There was one negative for Guardiola, though, as new striker Gabriel Jesus limped off after just 15 minutes and the City boss confirmed they will assess his foot injury properly tomorrow.

The victory was enough for the Sky Blues to leap up the table to second and cut Chelsea's lead at the top to eight points - although their title hopes would still appear to be slim.

For Bournemouth, it was another game in 2017 without a win and Eddie Howe's side are now getting perilously close to the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, our personal highlight from the match actually came after the final whistle.

As tends to be the norm today, Guardiola went onto the pitch to congratulate his players for picking up the three points once referee Neil Swarbrick had called time on proceedings.

However, the Sky Sports cameras then captured a beautiful moment when the City boss approached Cherries midfielder Harry Arter - see the video below.

Talented lip readers amongst you may notice Guardiola appear to offer his condolences to Arter for the loss of his stillborn baby back in 2015.

A really classy act from Pep that was later confirmed by Arter himself.

"He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch," Arter told the Daily Echo.

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams - and look at his Manchester City side tonight.

"For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

Guardiola was also asked about the exchange after the game in his post-match press conference.

"He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well," the City manager said, as per the Daily Mail.

Guardiola's superb act of kindness was truly heartwarming and it provoked a big reaction on social media. Here are the best tweets:

