Denver stun Golden State with NBA-record display; Spurs and Celtics win

Sixers (21-34) 105, Hornets (24-31) 99

Dario Saric (18/11/3) continued his impressive rookie campaign as the Sixers won again with Joel Embiid. Robert Covington (17/5/2) was the highest-scoring starter for Philly. Kemba Walker (29/7/3) shot 10-18 but was provided little support by his Charlotte teammates. 

Spurs (42-13) 110, Pacers (29-26) 106

Kawhi Leonard (32/6/3) had yet another 30-point game for the Spurs as they returned to winning ways against the Pacers. His fellow All-Star Paul George (27/6/3) led Indiana as they kept it close all night.

Grizzlies (34-23) 112, Nets (9-46) 103

Mike Conley (32/1/6) shot 10-16 from the field as the Grizzlies overcame the Nets with ease at Barclays Center. Marc Gasol (19/9/8) came close to a triple-double. Brook Lopez (17/3/5) was, once again, one of few bright spots for Brooklyn.

Magic (21-36) 116, Heat (24-32) 107

A double-double from Nikola Vucevic (13/17/3) and another strong night from Elfrid Payton (20/5/4) condemned the Miami Heat to their second straight loss. Hassan Whiteside (12/19/1) had a double-double for Orlando's state rivals. 

Thunder (31-25) 98, Wizards (33-21) 120

It's now three defeats in four for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook (17/4/4) shot just 5-19 from the field. Only two other OKC players hit double figures. Markieff Morris (23/6/1) had a game-high for the Wizards as John Wall (15/5/14) notched another double-double.

Pistons (26-30) 89, Bucks (24-30) 102

Greg Monroe (25/13/2) and Michael Beasley (23/3/4) were the difference makers for the Bucks on an off-night for Giannis Antetokounmpo (8/4/6). Despite double-doubles for Jon Leur (15/11/0) and Andre Drummond (21/12/0), the Pistons couldn't stay competitive.

Celtics (36-19) 111, Mavericks (22-33) 98

Isaiah Thomas (29/1/8) was 9-19 as the Celtics added another win to their record against the struggling Mavericks. Yogi Ferrell (20/2/5) had a team-high for Dallas, whose two-game winning streak came to an end.

Warriors (46-9) 110, Nuggets (25-30) 132

The Nuggets tied an NBA record for made threes in a regular season game (24) as the blew away the Warriors. Nikola Jokic (17/21/12) had a triple-double. Juan Hernangomez (27/10/2) found his range from deep - going 6-9. Without Klay Thompson, the Warriors struggled. Stephen Curry (11/2/5) was 1-11 from three.

Clippers (34-21) 88, Jazz (34-22) 72

In a low-scoring game, Blake Griffin's (26/10/6) double-double was the game-winning performance as the Clippers limited the Jazz. Rudy Gobert (10/14/1) had his customary double-double for Utah. 

Pelicans (22-34) 110, Suns (17-39) 108

Anthony Davis (24/10/2) and Jrue Holiday (18/3/8) led the Pelicans to a win over the Suns. Eric Bledsoe (37/2/5) had a huge night for Phoenix, but they remain stuck to the bottom of the Western Conference. 

Hawks (32-23) 109, Blazers (23-32) 104

Tim Hardaway Jr. (25/7/4) had a team-high for Atlanta as Dennis Schroder (22/4/4) and Dwight Howard (19/16/1) dominated. CJ McCollum (26/7/5) and Damian Lillard's (21/6/4) best efforts proved to be futile yet again.

