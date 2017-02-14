What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ozil.

Arsenal players are getting increasingly frustrated with Mesut Ozil

There’s very little doubt that Mesut Ozil is one of the best playmakers in world football.

The World Cup winner is majestic to watch when he’s on form but there’s one big problem - he’s not on form at the moment.

While the German is more famed for his assists rather than his goals, Ozil hasn’t scored since the beginning of December - a run of eight games without a goal. He has notched up two assists during that time, though.

His manager, Arsene Wenger, called on him to start scoring again after their 2-0 victory over Hull but it’s not just his boss that isn’t too impressed with him at the moment.

That’s because, according to a report in the Daily Mail, his teammates are also frustrated with him.

They suggest that Ozil is finding himself under increasing pressure after some of the players feel he gets preferential treatment from Wenger.

They believe that he is above criticism and is exempt from rotation or being dropped.

They’re also disappointed with his commitment to the cause, with many players highlighting the role he played in allowing Ashley Williams to score a late winner for Everton in December.

Meanwhile, poor performances against Manchester City and Chelsea also raised eyebrows.

But it’s not just his performances on the pitch that are a concern.

While the former Real Madrid star is considered a private person, his teammates aren’t impressed with his attitude after matches.

Under previous captains, players were forced to bring their friends and family to the players’ lounge following matches to get to know each other.

However, this isn’t really the case at the Emirates anymore and, according to the Mail, “Ozil has been seen at the door, clicking his fingers or signalling his entourage to shuffle out behind him” without interacting with anyone.

Of course, this is a worrying report from Arsenal fans when you consider Ozil’s contract expires at the end of next season. His future is far from certain and, if Arsenal fail to finish in the top four, Ozil will surely be tempted to leave this summer.

When things are going well, though, Ozil is a pleasure to watch. Gooners will just be hoping they’re able to see that side of him immediately with a trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

