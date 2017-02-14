Alexander Hleb's career is about to take a strange new twist

It seems like Alexander Hleb's been around forever, only his career hasn't been on the same track since leaving Barcelona in 2012.

His time at the Nou Camp was an unmitigated disaster, and in amongst loan spells with the likes of Stuttgart, Birmingham City and Wolfsburg, he made a total of 36 appearances across all competitions in four years.

Since then he has returned to eastern Europe, playing in Russia and his native Belarus, as well as two stints in Turkey.

Hleb has since revealed that he regrets leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2008 season, but at the age of 35 he is about to join his 12th club – Russian Premier League outfit FC Krylia Sovetov (via L'Equipe).

That may not sound like much to English fans, but in joining the club he will get to strut his stuff in front of crowds at one of Europe's most impressive stadiums.

Sovetov will be playing their home games at the frequently talked about Cosmos Arena, a 44,918 capacity super stadium that will be used as a venue for the 2018 World Cup.

The stadium comes equipped with a 65.5 metre high dome roof, which consists of 32 panels, with the whole project set to cost a whopping $370 million.

From the pictures below, it will certainly prove to be a stunning place to play football, and at his age, it's likely he won't get another chance to call such a cathedral of football his home again.

However, fans probably shouldn't expect him to lift too much silverware. The 2015/16 season saw Sovetov finish ninth in the table having been promoted the year before.

This term they are struggling again, and currently languish in 12th place in a 16-team table, and are hovering just three points ahead of the drop zone.

