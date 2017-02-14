Marcus Rashford reportedly reluctant to sign new Man United deal

It was at this time last year when Marcus Rashford announced himself to the world with a brace on his full Manchester United debut against FC Midtjylland.

Before that game, almost no one outside of Old Trafford had even heard his name but within the space of just a few weeks, everyone knew who Rashford was.

His nine goals during 2015/16 were enough for the young forward to earn a call-up to Euro 2016 with England, but the less we talk about that debacle, the better.

Article continues below

This season, though, Rashford has found first team opportunities much tougher to come by under Jose Mourinho and it has been reflected in his goal record.

In rotation with the likes of Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata, Rashford has made 31 appearances so far this term but scored just six times.

Article continues below

In fact, his last goal in the Premier League came against Leicester in September.

He did grab a brace in the FA Cup victory over Reading last month but it is safe to say the young England international has struggled to live up to the expectations set by last season.

Of course, it might be a little harsh to judge his campaign on goals, given he has spent most of the year on the left flank and many of those appearances have come off the bench.

But according to The Times, Rashford's lack of playing time is beginning to play on his mind somewhat.

On Tuesday's back page, the paper claim he is stalling on signing a new contract at Old Trafford and will even consider his position at the club.

Rashford reportedly harbours concerns that he may never be given a regular run in the team but does not want to leave.

The teen only signed a new deal at the end of the last season and doesn't expire until 2020. Therefore some may be surprised to hear he is already being offered an extension less than 12 months later.

Mourinho only reserved special praise for Rashford last week - suggesting there are no problems in the pair's relationship - as he backed the goal-shy forward.

"I'm always happy with Marcus's contribution," Mourinho told the press.

"I know that last season [there was] no pressure. I know that last season, in front of the goal, the goal was bigger. I know that this season the expectation is higher, the pressure is higher and the goal is shorter and he is missing some chances.

"He doesn't score as many goals as he could because he has lots of playing time on the pitch but this is absolutely natural - the second year after a season of explosion and expectation, everything changes."

"He's not anymore the surprise kid, he's a player that everybody respects, that everybody knows, that everybody knows the qualities and it's normal that he's in this period of transition where he's still a kid but he's not anymore the new kid in town.

"So, I think next season will be very, very good for Marcus because this season is giving him a capital of experience at this level of responsibility, at this level of being a professional player for a club like Manchester United. So I'm really happy with Marcus. "

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms