Arnaud Gabas suffered a broken eye socket after being struck with a ball by Denis Shapovalov.

Davis Cup umpire undergoes surgery following Denis Shapovalov incident

The Davis Cup umpire, who was struck with a ball last weekend during the final tie-deciding match between Great Britain and Canada, has received surgery after suffering from a broken left eye socket following the incident.

Arnaud Gabas was umpiring the tie-deciding match between Great Britain's Kyle Edmund and Canada's Denis Shapovalov, when the trailing 17-year-old Canadian lashed a ball in anger, striking Gabas in the face.

The young Canadian tennis star was quick to apologise after unintentionally hitting the official, in an incident which automatically disqualified the teenager in his country's decisive Davis Cup tie.

Swelling around the umpire's eye was immediately noticeable, and after spending two hours in the hospital following the incident, x-rays revealed that the French official had suffered a fracture of his orbital bone under his left eye.

Gabas, who has already undergone surgery for the injury and is now back home in France recovering, thanked his doctors for all their work via the Davis Cup's official website.

"I would like to thank my doctors for their excellent support," Gabas said.

"The surgery way successful and I am now concentrating on rest and rehabilitation so I can be back on court in the near future."

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for all the messages of support I have received from around the world."

Shapovalov received a £5,600 fine by governing body the International Tennis Federation over the incident, which Gabas claimed could have been worse.

TENNIS-DAVIS-CAN-GBR

Speaking about his outburst after the match, Shapovalov said: "I went back and spoke to the umpire afterwards and apologised directly to him.

"Luckily he was okay but obviously it's unacceptable behaviour from me. I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed and I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act.

"I can promise that's the last time I will do anything like that. I'm going to learn from this and try to move past it."

Do you believe Shapovalov's punishment was fair? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do you believe Shapovalov's punishment was fair? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

