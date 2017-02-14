What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mourinho and Shaw.

Jose Mourinho explains why Luke Shaw didn't play for Man United against Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For a while now, Luke Shaw has been someone who many people feel has all the attributes to develop into a world-class full-back.

The youngster joined Manchester United from Southampton in June 2014 for around £30 million, however he has played just 28 times in the Premier League since then.

Much of that is down to injuries, with a horrific leg-break forcing him to miss more than eight months of last season, however, despite being available, he seems to have fallen out of favour under new manager Jose Mourinho.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Shaw started the first five games of the campaign and was Mourinho's first-choice left-back, but he hasn't featured in the league since October and his last appearance came on January 29 in United's 4-0 FA Cup win against Championship relegation battlers Wigan Athletic. 

The talented 21-year-old was left out of United's matchday squad again as they recorded a 2-0 home win over Watford, and following Saturday's game, Mourinho explained why he decided not to include the Englishman.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

UEFA study predicts who will win this year's Champions League

UEFA study predicts who will win this year's Champions League

Mourinho explains why Shaw didn't play

The Portuguese coach stated, via Goal: "He (Shaw) has to work and wait, but Saturday (against Watford) I wanted one defender on the bench and the defender on the bench is somebody who can play more than one position.

"And (Matteo) Darmian can play left-back, right-back and would be an emergency central defender for us, so my choice was Darmian.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

"The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well. I do not have any problem and he is working well. He is fighting hard, there is no problem with him."

What next for Shaw?

Many, including lots of fans, regard Shaw to be the club's best left-back. Yet, during United's resurgence this season, Mourinho has opted for Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo ahead of him.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-FEYENOORD

The defender's situation strongly resembles that of Anthony Martial and especially Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who spent a significant period out of the team before coming in and making a huge impact in recent months.

On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville told the likes of Shaw and Martial that Mourinho is challenging their credentials, and their future at Old Trafford will depend on whether or not they can prove their worth.

The former United captain said, via The Mirror: "With Mkhitaryan earlier in the season, there was something wrong between him and the manager and he wasn't quite in favour, but he has come in and has looked outstanding.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"Martial has got to decide which way he wants to take it, as have a couple of others. Chris Smalling has come back into the team, having been criticised, and done well. Luke Shaw has got to determine how he wants to take it.

"What Jose Mourinho has decided to do is challenge these players and say 'are you good enough to play for this club? Have you got what it takes to go out there and deliver week in and week out?'"

Given United's busy upcoming fixture list and the fact that they're still in four competitions, it surely won't be too long until Shaw is restored to the side and establishes himself as a first-team regular once again, but only time will tell.

Do YOU think Shaw deserves more playing time under Mourinho at Man Utd? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Football
Luke Shaw
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again