Last season's Formula One champion Nico Rosberg has tipped McLaren-Honda for big things in the 2017 campaign, as the German believes that former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is due a career resurgence after four years without winning a race.

Rosberg retired at the end of 2016, just five days after clinching his first F1 championship from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, and the 31-year-old believes that despite struggling with form over the past couple of seasons, Alonso will claim a spot on the podium this year or will be "very close to it".

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, Rosberg said: "Fernando will be on the podium this year or very close to it.

“[Alonso] has a great chance but we will have to wait because the same thing can happen with other drivers and teams too.

"But I do think McLaren will significantly improve its performance."

Despite having arguably one of the best drivers at their helm for the past two seasons in Alonso, McLaren have noticeably struggled with Honda power.

However, changes to regulations during the off-season are expected to result in extremely different cars for the 2017 campaign, with wider tyres and bigger profiles anticipated as F1 officials attempt to promote more overtakes.

“I don't expect them to dominate, but they have a new opportunity and they will definitely take advantage of it," Rosberg added.

The German, who has now taken on a role as an ambassador for Mercedes, added that although he believes McLaren-Honda will be much improved for 2017, the German doesn't believe that Mercedes' dominance of the sport isn't going to change anytime soon.

"I don't think [the Mercedes dominance] going to change," he claimed.

"It's a great team that works like an oiled machine."

"Maybe Ferrari will improve but I don't see them leading the championship.

“I think the main challenge will come from Red Bull, because the combination of [Red Bull chief technical officer] Adrian Newey and new regulations has always worked extraordinarily well over the last 20 years or so.”

Can Fernando Alonso find success in 2017 with McLaren-Honda? What team are the biggest threat to Mercedes dominance? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

