Thanks to a Tyrone Mings own goal and a Raheem Sterling effort, Manchester City came away with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth last night and kept pace with the ultra-tight top six, moving into second place in the process.

Well, five of the top six is tight, anyway.

Bournemouth are in their second season in England's top-flight and are still establishing themselves as a side. Eddie Howe has some renowned and stubborn all-footballing principles, but with his Cherries only sitting six points above the dreaded drop zone, things are getting a little uncomfortable on the south coast.

However, they have spent a fair bit of cash since reaching the Premier League promise land.

In fact, the unfortunate Mings cost £9.5 million last season and other big money deals included Benik Afobe (£11.3m), Max Gradel (£8.5m) and Lewis Grabban (£8m).

After managing to survive their first year in the top-tier, the Cherries spent big again in the summer. This time, Liverpool starlet Jordon Ibe was the headlining addition to the ranks at a cost of around £15m.

Yes, £15m. The same amount of money it cost to purchase Alan Shearer - a bona fide world-class forward - just 20 years earlier, could now get you an unproven, yet promising, young English winger.

Things haven't quite gone according to plan for Ibe since he made his switch to the Vitality Stadium, though, and the speedy wide man has some quite appalling stats.

In 19 appearances, the 21-year-old has zero goals, zero assists and just one shot on target.

The England under-21 international does have plenty of potential if he can just find an end product. He is comfortable dribbling at opponents and has all the pace and power in the world, but without some production at the end of his endeavours, he'll never live up to his price tag.

