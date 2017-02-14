What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leo Messi vs Cristiano.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Champions League goal stats compared

The UEFA Champions League makes it long-awaited return this week, with defending champions Real Madrid and other giants like Barcelona and Bayern Munich all in action.

The resumption of Europe's premier club competition means the race between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to reach 100 goals in the tournament is back on.

With regards to the Champions League's all-time top scorers, French pair Thierry Henry and Karim Benzema are joint-fifth on 50 goals, ex-Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is fourth on 56 and Los Blancos legend Raul is third on 71.

However, as you would expect, Messi and Ronaldo, who've taken goalscoring to a completely different level over the past seven or eight years, are way out in front in the nineties, still going strong, and it's unlikely that anyone will ever catch their respective tallies.

Messi's Barcelona visit Paris Saint-Germain tonight, while Cristiano's Madrid host Italian dark horses Napoli tomorrow. So, how do the goal statistics of the two best players in the world in the most prestigious competition in the world compare? Let's take a look.

UEFA CL: Messi vs Cristiano

As it stands, the Portugual captain leads the all-time top scorers list with 95 goals from 133 games (compromising of Real and Man United appearances), compared to 93 goals in 111 matches for Messi.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-REALSOCIEDAD

That means that, while Ronaldo has scored two more goals than Messi, the Argentinian sensation has a better goals-per-game ratio of 0.84, in comparison to Cristiano's 0.71.

They've both scored 11 penalties each, they've both scored two Champions League final goals, but Messi just leads the way in terms of overall success, winning four European titles to Ronaldo's three (one at Man Utd, two at Real).

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BARCELONA-FINAL-TROPHY

Who will reach 100 CL goals first?

Messi got past Raul's 71-goal record before Cristiano back in 2014 but, after topping the scoring charts with an incredible 16 goals last term as Real won their 12th European crown, Ronaldo became the overwhelming favourite to reach 100 goals first.

Heading into this season, he was on 93 goals and Messi was ten behind on 83. However, he's endured a relatively slow start in this year's tournament, whereas Messi has been on fire for the Catalan giants.

The 32-year-old superstar has scored twice in six Champions League appearances this campaign, while Barca's 29-year-old magician is this year's top scorer with ten goals from just five matches.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-MAN CITY

What's more, per Goal, Messi's three goals in Barcelona's 7-0 demolition of Celtic back in September saw him become the outright Champions League hat-tricks record-holder - something which he had shared with Cristiano.

So, as European battle recommences, Real's main man leads the way, but it really is too close to say who will become the Champions League's first goal centurion - Messi or Ronaldo.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS-COMBO

Who do YOU think will reach 100 Champions League goals first: Ronaldo or Messi?! Can either Real or Barca win it this season? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

