Justin Timberlake was impressive at Pebble Beach.

Video: Justin Timberlake comes close to achieving a hole in one during Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Not content with simply being a Grammy award-winning singer, a songwriter, an actor, a record producer, and a sex symbol, Justin Timberlake took to California earlier this week to show off his golf skills during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

One of the most popular tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am sees amateur golfers from the world of business, sport, and the arts battle it out against each other whilst paired in teams with the professionals.

Other celebrities competing in this year's event included the likes of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, American tennis star Andy Roddick, and Hollywood actors Bill Murray and Matt Damon.

However, it was Timberlake, a self-proclaimed golf fanatic, who stole the show in California.

Timberlake was paired with former US Open champion and Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose, and despite the pair only finishing in a tie for 24th place in the team tournament, the singer impressed after almost claiming a hole-in-one on a par 3 at Pebble Beach with his shot landing just centimeters from the hole.

The multi-platinum selling recording artist also managed to chip-in from off the green on two consecutive holes with his assigned pro Rose claiming that his pairing alongside Timberlake for the tournament was some of the most fun he has ever had as a professional golfer.

Rose finished in a tie for 39th position in the main competition, whilst fellow countryman Jordan Spieth won his ninth PGA Tour title to date.

You can see Timberlake's near-miss in the video below.

Talk about agonisingly close!

In the process, he became the second youngest player in history to reach the landmark at just 23 years and six months old, a month later than when 14-time Major winner Tiger Woods accomplished the same feat.  

Where does Timberlake's performance rank with the best celebrity Pro-Am performance of the past? Have YOUR say in the comments below. 

