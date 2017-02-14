What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

Russell's rushed conversion attempt .

Finn Russell's teammate reveals why he missed simple conversion against France

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Finn Russell's awful attempt in front of the posts against France this weekend in Paris is being blamed on the wrong advice given to him by the coaching staff. 

The Scots had taken the lead in Paris through a finely worked try by Tom Swinson in the early stages of the second half, before Russell's poor conversion attempt handed the initiative back to the French with the score at 13-16 to Scotland. 

Fearing that referee Jaco Peyper was about to return to the video referee, due to an infringement in the build up to the try, the Scottish assistant coach Nathan Hines bellowed: "Kick it, kick it," from the sidelines.

Article continues below

However, the rushed action left the ball not properly positioned on the tea and as Russell approached the ball, it fell forward and his attempt flew will below the bar, costing his team two points.

"There was miscommunication from the sideline," Sean Maitland later revealed

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

"Once you kick the conversion, you can’t go back and review it. They wanted to hurry up and kick it but the ball fell over. To be honest, it shouldn’t have happened." 

The Scottish coaching staff believed there may have been a push from Tommy Seymour on Scott Spedding and therefore wanted Russell to take the conversion before any further action could be taken. 

Cotter played down the incident after the game saying he would only of been interested had the game finished a lot closer than it did. 

"If there was only two points in the game I might be more interested in what went wrong with Finn’s conversion but there wasn’t so it’s not a priority.

France v Scotland - RBS Six Nations

"I am not sure what happened, you can’t blame it on one thing. I honestly haven’t spoken about it to him but obviously it will come up in conversation tonight."

In fact, the Scottish head coach had more to worry about after his captain Greig Laidlaw picked up an ankle injury following a collision with teammate Alex Dunbar. 

"Greig’s hurt his ankle so we’ll have to wait and see how bad it is," Cotter continued.

Although, those were not the only concerns for the Scottish head coach as John Barclay, John Hardie. and Fraser Brown all suffered head injuries and will be assessed ahead of Scotland's next game against Wales in two weeks time. 

"The other players who came off with head injuries will obviously go through the protocols and we’ll find out about everyone else who got banged up today."

France v Scotland - RBS Six Nations

Cotter was disappointed with the result, however, insisted there were some positives his team could take away from the performance. 

"Our objective is winning games but we did play well at times and we’ll analyse the 80 minutes" 

Cotter, however, did admit that Scotland were second best at the scrum and that would have to be an area they need to improve if they are going to continue to be a threat in this years six nations. 

Finally, he praised the character of his team in not letting the French score in the last ten minutes. 

"Overall, I think the players showed a lot of courage in defence to stop them getting a try in the last ten minutes. We defended really well and showed some real strong character."

It will now be a case of Scotland building on their defensive performance and try to put more points on the board as they take on Wales in a crunch match for both sides. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Italy Rugby
France Rugby
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again