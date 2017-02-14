When it comes to the world's fastest football players, the same old names always spring to mind.

From the Premier League, Jamie Vardy, Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin and Adama Traore are all renowned speed merchants.

Then you have La Liga, where speedsters like Gareth Bale, Neymar, Inaki Williams and Cristiano Ronaldo reside.

And elsewhere in Europe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arjen Robben, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Moura terrorise defences with their pace on a weekly basis.

But who is the fastest of them all?

A recent study conducted by Mexican side C.F Pachuca - who possess one of the world's quickest players in Jurgen Damm - per AS, looked to answer that very question.

By measuring and analysing players' top speeds over the past year, Pachuca were able to draw up a top 10 list and determine the current fastest player on the planet.

And it's bizarre to say the least, with some of the inclusions really quite bewildering. Check it out with yourselves, starting at no.10.

10 - WAYNE ROONEY (31.20 KM/H)

How on earth has Wayne Rooney wormed his way onto this list?

The 31-year-old has been in decline for the best part of 18 months now and there's no way he should be regarded as one of the world's top 10 fastest players.

9 - LIONEL MESSI (32.50 KM/H)

Even the great Lionel Messi is a somewhat surprise inclusion in the top 10, despite the fact he's a very fast player.

His place is more deserved than Rooney's, though, having clocked a speed of 32.5 km/h over the past year while tearing it up for Barcelona.

8 - THEO WALCOTT (32.7 KM/H)

Now we're talking. Pace is without a doubt Theo Walcott's best asset and he's been putting it to good use for Arsenal over the past year.

If only his goalscoring ability was as frightening as his speed.

7 - CRISTIANO RONALDO (33.60 K/H)

Despite turning 32 recently, there's still a place in the top 10 fastest players for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He's nowhere near as fast as he used to be, but it's a testament to the Portuguese's work ethic that he's still hitting speeds close to 34 km/h.

6 - AARON LENNON (33.80 KM/H)

Another bizarre inclusion. Aaron Lennon, 29, has lost a yard of pace over the past couple of years since leaving Tottenham in 2015.

He's now at Everton, for whom he barely ever plays but still managed to clock 33.8 km/h.

5 - PIERRE EMERICK-AUBAMEYANG (34.60 KM/H)

FIFA 17's so-called 'fastest player' just about makes the top five having recorded a blistering speed of 34.6 km/h for Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an absolute nightmare for defenders, not just for his pace but because he can finish, too.

4 - ANTONIO VALENCIA (35.10 KM/H)

Manchester United's Mr Consistent is 31-years-old yet he's still unbelievably quick.

However, while Antonio Valencia's pace down the right-hand side is a dangerous weapon for the Red Devils, is he really the fourth fastest player in the world? Probably not.

3 - JURGEN DAMM (35.23 KM/H)

I know what you're thinking: 'Who the hell is Jurgen Damm?'

FIFA fans will know exactly who the Mexican winger is given he has 95 pace on the game, but he plays for Pachuca and is the inspiration behind this study.

2 - ORLANDO BERRIO (36.00 KM/H)

Again, who? Orlando Berrio is another unknown player on this list but he's capable of running at 36 km/h, so here are the basics.

The Colombian, 26, recently joined Flamengo from Atletico National for €3.27 million. Bargain.

1 - GARETH BALE (36.9 KM/H)

And now, presenting the world's current fastest player: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is lightning quick both with and without the ball, having clocked an eye-watering speed of 36.9 km/h at some point over the past year. Yikes.

