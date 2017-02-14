Gianluigi Donnarumma is already proving himself to be a star, and while some might say he's one for the future, his performances suggest that he's more than just a hot prospect.

At 17 he's already doing what most youngsters his age could only dream about, and what's more, is he's doing it to such a high degree that he's commanded the first team spot in the Milan side while he's still not legal to drink.

Since making his breakthrough into the side in 2015, he's already gone on to make a total of 58 appearances for the club across all competitions, and if his performances continue to impress there's no telling how far he could go.

He continued this rich vein of form on Monday night, as Milan travelled to Rome to take on Lazio, as he produced a number of spectacular saves to keep his side in the game.

The game ended even at 1-1, but without Donnarumma's interventions, Milan could have found themselves staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat.

With the game still scoreless during the early stages of the game, the teenager got down quickly not once, but twice, to pull off a stunning double save.

Check the video below. His lightning quick reactions to get back up to foil the second attempt are nothing short of breathtaking.

He was then called into action again later in the first half to stop another Lazio advance, furthering his credentials as their heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne.

However, it wasn't all peaches and cream for the Milan starlet, as he was adjudged to have fouled national team colleague Ciro Immobile in the box.

Lucas Biglia then dispatched the resulting penalty to give the hosts the lead.

But they couldn't hold on as former Liverpool man Suso popped up to restore parity and end a run of three defeats on the bounce for the Rossoneri.

