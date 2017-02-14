What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

/.

Gianluigi Donnarumma world class individual highlights vs Lazio

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gianluigi Donnarumma is already proving himself to be a star, and while some might say he's one for the future, his performances suggest that he's more than just a hot prospect.

At 17 he's already doing what most youngsters his age could only dream about, and what's more, is he's doing it to such a high degree that he's commanded the first team spot in the Milan side while he's still not legal to drink.

Since making his breakthrough into the side in 2015, he's already gone on to make a total of 58 appearances for the club across all competitions, and if his performances continue to impress there's no telling how far he could go.

Article continues below

He continued this rich vein of form on Monday night, as Milan travelled to Rome to take on Lazio, as he produced a number of spectacular saves to keep his side in the game.

The game ended even at 1-1, but without Donnarumma's interventions, Milan could have found themselves staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

With the game still scoreless during the early stages of the game, the teenager got down quickly not once, but twice, to pull off a stunning double save.

Check the video below. His lightning quick reactions to get back up to foil the second attempt are nothing short of breathtaking.

He was then called into action again later in the first half to stop another Lazio advance, furthering his credentials as their heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne.

However, it wasn't all peaches and cream for the Milan starlet, as he was adjudged to have fouled national team colleague Ciro Immobile in the box.

Lucas Biglia then dispatched the resulting penalty to give the hosts the lead.

But they couldn't hold on as former Liverpool man Suso popped up to restore parity and end a run of three defeats on the bounce for the Rossoneri.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Italy Football
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
UEFA Champions League
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again