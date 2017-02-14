Official online NBA destination in the UK

Video: Washington Wizard stars entertain after Grammy Awards

The Washington Wizards have turned around their season and now stand in third place in the Eastern Conference at 33-21.

While John Wall and Bradley Beal are recognized as the team’s two stars, and rightfully so, the Wizards unveiled a few more players with star potential after the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The players: starting center Marcin Gortat, backup center Jason Smith, and sixth man Kelly Oubre Jr.

The songs: classic 90’s hits.

The result: absolute gold. Check out the video below.

If you’ve followed the team, you already knew that Gortat is an absolute goofball. Therefore, him singing the Fresh Prince theme song and the Backstreet Boys didn’t come as a shock.


Oubre singing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was a little unexpected and he didn’t disappoint with some epically-terrible high-note attempts.

However, the star of the video is clearly Smith, who lacked both knowledge of the lyrics and rhythm in what were a couple hilarious attempts. As someone who is generally reserved on the court, it was fun to see him break out of his shell.

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Will Smith and the Backstreet Boys would cringe in delight if they came across this video.

These types of videos humanize athletes and it’s always nice to see athletes and celebrities poke a little bit of fun at themselves once in a while.

Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Marcin Gortat
Kelly Oubre Jr.
John Wall

