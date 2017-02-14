When you're sharing the court with John Wall, you'd better be ready for a pass any time he has the ball, no matter how far away he is from you or how many defenders are between you and him.

Fortunately for the Washington Wizards, Otto Porter was prepared for one of the most beautiful passes of Wall's career on Monday night, leading to an easy bucket for the Wizards.

The assist, one of 14 he had in the game, is one of the best assists we've seen in the NBA this season.

In the video below, watch as Wall catches an outlet pass and takes only a single dribble before sending a bounce pass between his legs to Porter for an easy slam:

Wall and the Wizards cruised to an easy 120-98 home victory over the suddenly struggling Thunder, holding star point guard Russell Westbrook to only 17 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Wall only scored 15 points, but the aforementioned 14 dimes helped keep the Washington offense running smoothly and guided the Wizards to their third-straight victory.

For the season, Wall is averaging 22.9 points, 10.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest, all of which would be career highs if he can keep it up. Wall will be an Eastern Conference All-Star this year, coming off the bench in a reserve role.

Washington is now in third place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, trailing No. 1 seed Cleveland by 4.5 games and No. 2 Boston by 2.5 games.