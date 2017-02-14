Valtteri Bottas has expressed he will not be daunted at the prospect of racing alongside Lewis Hamilton and insists he is only focused on securing his first Formula One title.

As Mercedes newest recruit, Bottas is not worried about his partner, the three-time world champion, Hamilton, who has won an unbelievable 31 races over the last three years.

Instead, the young Finn believes he is ready to take the challenge to Hamilton, and the new regulations that will come into play this year could help him do this.

Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda believes the news cars that Mercedes have built for the upcoming season will provide a far more even playing field as Hamilton, like Bottas, has not had any experience in the car before this season.

The 27-year-old believes he is ready to raise his level and his sole challenge for the upcoming season should be the world championship.

"My goal is the championship, I really have the opportunity to get it," Bottas said in an interview with Finnish MTV.

"The immediate objective is to fight against him. We expect to be able to roll many kilometers in the winter tests and, if all goes well, we will have a reliable and fast car."

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has admitted he has spoken with Bottas about life at Mercedes and, although he has not given the Finn advise on how to beat Hamilton, he has given Bottas some invaluable advice that could see him finish ahead of his partner come the end of the season.

"It was good to talk to him. Nico has been in the box for a long time and knows perfectly how things work from the pilot's point of view."

We will have to wait and see whether the new regulations that will become implemented this season will help Bottas achieve his goal and beat the Brit to the 2017 world championship.

