David Haye continues to infuriate and confuse fans everywhere with his less than traditional training habits ahead of his crunch showdown with Tony Bellew on March 4.

While Liverpudlian Bellew remains in the UK before their showdown at the O2 Arena, Haye has chosen to take his preparation to the warmer climate of Miami.

There is nothing wrong with that on the surface, but posting images of himself on super yachts and relaxing in jacuzzis is not the kind of blood and thunder the public are expecting from this all-UK bout.

Not only is former heavyweight champion Haye finding time to relax in the U.S., but he is inviting some friends along for the ride judging by his latest Instagram post.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has met up with Haye in Miami and the two were pictured in a £250,000 Rolls Royce.

Haye, who come out of retirement in early 2016, has chosen a very different kind of preparation to Bellew and the WBC cruiserweight champion has questioned whether he is taking their bout and his career seriously.

Bellew told the Daily Star: 'I'm in great shape and am ready to go. At the moment, I am 225lbs and my preparation is fantastic. While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see.'

Pictures of Haye's physique in Miami showing him to be in fantastic shape have since emerged to dispell such a the notion he is not focused, but focus is more about mindset than how ripped you are.

This heavyweight bout has plenty of bad blood behind it and is sure to be one of the fiercest all-British battles in years. But, if Haye loses, everybody will point to his preparation. (edited)

