What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arjen Robben.

Arjen Robben reveals how he felt about drawing Arsenal in the Champions League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal must be getting sick of the sight of Bayern Munich.

Having finished top of their Champions League group in December, the Gunners probably thought they were due an easy(ish) draw in the last 16.

And yet, incredibly, they drew Bayern - who finished second in Group D behind Atletico Madrid - for the third time in five years (four including last season's group stages).

Article continues below

How's your luck?

Arsenal's record against the Bavarians is by no means poor, but the fact remains that they're underdogs heading into the two-legged clash.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Emmalina makes unique Monday Night RAW debut

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Samoa Joe attacks another former NXT Champion on RAW

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

In their last six fixtures, Arsenal have won twice but lost the other four games, with their heaviest defeat coming during a 5-1 drubbing in the group stages last term.

As a result, Arsene Wenger's men already have a mountain to climb if they're to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10.

Arsenal fans' worst fears were realised when they were paired with Bayern on December 12, but it would seem the feeling is mutual.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-ARSENAL

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's showdown, Arjen Robben admitted to feeling very underwhelmed when Arsenal and Bayern's names were drawn for the last 16.

"I prefer to play Leicester [City]," the Dutchman told the Independent. "That's different. Not easier, or more difficult, just different.

"If you have the choice, yeah. It was not this time 'let's get Arsenal again'. I like, as a footballer, to play another team who we've never played before."

As Robben explains, Bayern drawing Arsenal in the knockout stages for the third time in five years had him feeling like 'not this again'. Instead, he would have rather drawn someone like Leicester City.

FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN-MUNICH-WOLFSBURG

Arsenal's players will undoubtedly be feeling the same, not because they're tired of losing to Bayern, but because they want a fresh challenge.

But the Gunners have reason to be positive heading into the last 16, with Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and potentially Xabi Alonso out of the first leg.

And then you have the fact Arsenal will host Bayern in the second leg; draw or win at the Allianz Arena and they have a brilliant chance of progressing into the quarter-finals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arjen Robben
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Bayern Munich
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again