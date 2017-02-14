Arsenal must be getting sick of the sight of Bayern Munich.

Having finished top of their Champions League group in December, the Gunners probably thought they were due an easy(ish) draw in the last 16.

And yet, incredibly, they drew Bayern - who finished second in Group D behind Atletico Madrid - for the third time in five years (four including last season's group stages).

How's your luck?

Arsenal's record against the Bavarians is by no means poor, but the fact remains that they're underdogs heading into the two-legged clash.

In their last six fixtures, Arsenal have won twice but lost the other four games, with their heaviest defeat coming during a 5-1 drubbing in the group stages last term.

As a result, Arsene Wenger's men already have a mountain to climb if they're to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10.

Arsenal fans' worst fears were realised when they were paired with Bayern on December 12, but it would seem the feeling is mutual.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's showdown, Arjen Robben admitted to feeling very underwhelmed when Arsenal and Bayern's names were drawn for the last 16.

"I prefer to play Leicester [City]," the Dutchman told the Independent. "That's different. Not easier, or more difficult, just different.

"If you have the choice, yeah. It was not this time 'let's get Arsenal again'. I like, as a footballer, to play another team who we've never played before."

As Robben explains, Bayern drawing Arsenal in the knockout stages for the third time in five years had him feeling like 'not this again'. Instead, he would have rather drawn someone like Leicester City.

Arsenal's players will undoubtedly be feeling the same, not because they're tired of losing to Bayern, but because they want a fresh challenge.

But the Gunners have reason to be positive heading into the last 16, with Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and potentially Xabi Alonso out of the first leg.

And then you have the fact Arsenal will host Bayern in the second leg; draw or win at the Allianz Arena and they have a brilliant chance of progressing into the quarter-finals.

