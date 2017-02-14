St Etienne's coach compares Zlatan to a Man United legend

With the Europa League set to resume this week, Manchester United will be busy preparing for their clash with French outfit St Etienne.

On paper, it seems as though it would be an easy passage through to the next round for Jose Mourinho's men, though St Etienne are currently flying high in fifth in the Ligue 1 table.

But coach Christoph Galtier is wary of the threat that United pose, and has even compared one of their current stars with a genuine Old Trafford legend.

Since joining the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain over the summer, the 35-year-old has impressed by bagging 20 goals across all competitions so far.

And Galtier believes that the veteran Swede is a lot more like Eric Cantona than fans would originally give him credit for.

Cantona spent a productive spell of his career with United between 1992-97, scoring a grand total of 82 goals for the club, and Galtier says that the two men play with the same swagger on the pitch.

"They will want to make the difference in the first game. They will want to finish it. I watch many games," Galtier told the Daily Telegraph.

"It was difficult for them at the beginning of the season but now they are a strong team, a strong team physically as well, big, with a big organisation. As always with Mourinho. And Ibra is Ibra.

"As with Jose Mourinho he is different from the image. He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived -- it was blah, blah, blah ... goal, goal, goal.

"I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, 'OK, I said it.' But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals.

"He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that's why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona. I have some friends in Paris and they told me all the time: 'If you give the ball here rather than there he will kill you.'

"But that's important to the young players. Even after the training session he [Ibrahimovic] stayed in the gym for another hour and the young players they see this and they go there also. He's like that at 35 because he's always been like this."

Galtier grew up with Cantona in Marseille, so if anyone would know what to look for it'd be him.

Only now he has to figure out a way to stop him...

