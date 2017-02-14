After months of talk, it appears the mega-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is going to happen.

On Monday, McGregor canceled an expensive meet-and-greet event in Dublin so he could fly to Las Vegas, where he apparently came to terms with Mayweather and his people about what is sure to be the most-anticipated boxing match since Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao squared off.

A report on Tuesday morning said the two fighters have agreed to the match, which will likely be held somewhere in Las Vegas.

According to The Sun, a source close to McGregor said the two talented fighters have agreed to terms for the mega-fight and will make things official shortly:

“Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees," the source said. "The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. “The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

The fight is sure to be lucrative to both parties, neither of whom have been shy about stating how much money they want in any potential deal.

At age 28, McGregor is 11 years younger than the 39-year-old Mayweather and also outweighs him by five pounds (155 to 150). Money sports an unblemished 49-0 career record with 26 knockouts. McGregor, on the other hand, has a 19-3 record with 17 knockouts in his 22 career MMA matches.

In addition to finalizing the details of the much-anticipated fight with Mayweather, McGregor also needs to get his boxing license from the Nevada Sports Commission while he's in Las Vegas.

Though nothing formal has been announced just yet, Tuesday's news should have both UFC and boxing fans excited, as more concrete plans should be coming in the next couple of weeks.

