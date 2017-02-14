With the recent trade rumors surrounding Jahlil Okafor, it looks like both Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric are in the future plans of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Richaun Holmes, however, seems to be expendable.

Therefore, the team’s front office must have collectively held their breath after what happened on Monday night.

After missing a free throw, Holmes took out his frustration on Saric, who continued his strong recent play by putting up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block over 31 minutes.

However, it wasn’t a typical form of teammate-on-teammate abuse.

It happened via a violent high-five. Check out the act below.

As you can see, Holmes made a full wind up and nearly tore Saric’s hand off.

Saric, in disbelief and likely in some pain, walked back to his spot to get ready for the second free throw.

As seen with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter’s forearm fracture earlier this season (in which he lost a battle with a bench chair), when frustration sets in, the results can be devastating.

Missing a free throw is annoying, especially for someone who is shooting an abysmal 53.3 from the charity stripe on the season. But, endangering teammates seems a bit uncalled for.

You have to assume that Philadelphia’s front office had a little chat with Noel after this stunt.

It remains to be seen if his teammates will trust him with high-fives in the future.