Leicester Tigers have re-signed the England fly-half George Ford for the forthcoming season, as Freddie Burns looks to be heading in the opposite direction.

Despite still being contracted with Bath until the end of the 2017-18 season, George Ford will return to the side where he previously won the Premiership title in 2013 after Leicester Tigers bought out the rest of his contract.

Ford, who won his 32nd England cap on Saturday in the win over Wales, has revealed it was not an easy decision, but one that he feels has come at the right time in his career.

Article continues below

"This hasn't been an easy decision for me to make, but I feel it is the best one for me at this time," Ford said in a recent interview whilst away with the England team.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Bath and have worked with some incredible players and coaches."

Article continues below

The Tigers head coach Aaron Mauger was full of praise for the young fly-half, believing he will be a huge asset to the team due to his incredible experience despite being only 23.

Mauger, in a post on the Leicester Tigers website, said: "George has become one of the leading players in his position in Europe and is still a young man with a lot of rugby ahead him.

"While delighted to be able to bring in George, we are disappointed to lose Freddie who has been an outstanding player for us in the last three years."

Looking at the responses on Twitter to the news, many fans seem excited at the prospect of having Ford back at the club, despite the loss of Freddie Burns.

One fan tweeted, "Welcome home" whilst another expressed he was "over the moon" at having the "best Fly Half in the northern hemisphere" back at his club.

Although not all fans were too happy with the announcement, with one believing that spending a huge amount on two players' wages is, as he puts it, "Interesting".

"1/7 salary cap on 2 players, Ford & Tuilagi, they also have significant England duties, Interesting."

Nevertheless, the overall fan reaction to the news is positive with the Leicester Tigers fans hoping their side can emulate the success of Leicester City last season and win the Premiership title this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms