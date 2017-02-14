One Team's Bright Light Starting Centre Is Another Team's Problematic Backup

Replete with assets since the day of the Carmelo Anthony trade, Denver has been accumulating first round picks and young talent for a few years now. Concurrent with this, they have floated in the awkward area between truly terrible (and the high picks that come with it) and good enough to be relevant. They have been floating in this space while trying to find a young core of players, and in particular finding one young star to build around. And in Nikola Jokic, they have now found one.

Any designs that Nurkic may have had on the centre spot in Denver have long since been blown out of the water by the astronomic ascent of Jokic. We lavished praise on Jokic before, during and immediately after the NBA Global Game in London, and he has only gotten better since then, with outings including his first two career triple doubles (including one ridiculous 17 point, 21 rebound, 12 assist effort) and a 40 point scoring effort versus the New York Knicks. Jokic is on his way to the very top of the NBA, an extremely brilliant big in a league that does not lack for talented centres right now, and so Jurkic was only ever going to project as Jokic's backup in the Mile High City.

However, so might Plumlee. The very fact that Jokic is becoming a star centre should mean that finding his backup should be the lowest priority matter on the list. This is not to say that a backup to the star player does not matter – see, for example, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big hole at point guard behind Kyrie Irving – but on a sub-.500 team with four other positional questions still to answer, backup centre should be the last piece to target. And yet here the Nuggets are, trading for a starting centre and likely asking him to become a backup.

Trading for a centre does not preclude addressing the team’s guard or defense problems at a later date, but the success of this deal itself is contingent upon many unknown factors just sort of “coming good”

The Nuggets may here be thinking that Plumlee can be the answer to one of those positional questions, and aim to slot him in at the power forward spot alongside Jokic. A frontcourt trio of Jokic, Plumlee and Kenneth Faried, flanked by Darrell Arthur as a screener/defender and with Danilo Gallinari and Juancho Hernangomez getting minutes in small ball lineups, is a talented unit. However, the fit is not as simple as that.

Offensively, both are willing and capable passers. Jokic is in particular, yet Plumlee's continued development into being a quality passing big man has been both surprising and highly beneficial. Jokic can also spread the floor, with range out to and including the straightaway three-pointer. In this respect, the pair might be able to co-exist – Plumlee can pass out of the high or low post, the forwards can cut and spot up, Emmanuel Mudiay can be ready to run back on defense, and Jokic can find anyone anywhere. It is not an especially optimal fit on account of the fact that Plumlee’s favourite passing areas are the same as Jokic’s – however, as a high/low pairing, they could work well together.

Defensively, though, is where the main concerns lie. Neither is plodding, but neither is fast. Plumlee hedges and hedges hard, trying his best defensively, yet he has not the foot speed to be defending perimeter fours on the regular – he already struggles with quicker fives, especially those who can handle and attack his hedges. The same is somewhat true of Jokic, and while he has the tremendous hands, those hands are not best served running at shooters or being thrown up against jump shots he has sagged off of.