Nikola Jokic continued his domination on Monday night.

This time the victims were the Golden State Warriors.

The 21-year-old Serb has been nothing short of sensational during the month of February, as he is averaging 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 31.0 minutes through seven games.

On the year, his averages have shot up to 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 26.8 minutes per game.

Not only has he been one of the biggest pleasant surprises in just his second season in the league, but he’s already established himself as the most prolific passing center in the NBA.

In the process, he’s created a new position on the court: point center.

En route to a dominating 132-110 victory over the Warriors on Monday, Jokic put up 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting along with 21 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Check out the highlights below.

As you might suspect, not many players in NBA history have put up a stat line like that.

In fact, it hasn’t happened in over three decades.

It was Jokic’s second triple-double in the last couple of weeks.

Most impressively, he joins two superstars as the only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game since January 1.

As the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic is proving the doubters wrong, especially considering the fact that he didn’t even start at the beginning of the year and found himself on the outside of coach Mike Malone’s rotation at times.

But, the sky’s now the limit for the young gun, as he’s putting up one of the best sophomore seasons in NBA history.

It’s always exciting to discover the next NBA star and the Denver Nuggets did just that when they decided to set Jokic free and give him full reign of the offensive attack.

Now the question is whether or not he’s the best young player in the NBA.

That’s up for debate, but if he continues his recent stellar play for the rest of this season, it won’t be much of a debate at all.