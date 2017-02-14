Real Madrid enter talks to ditch Adidas and sign with new kit supplier

Real Madrid are Adidas and Barcelona are Nike, that's the way it's been for years and both are huge draws for both brands.

However, that could all be about to change as a report in Marca claims that the side from the capital are now undergoing talks with American sportswear giants Under Armour about a deal that would see them boost their profile in Europe.

Adidas are keen to keep Real as the star in their portfolio and want to tie them to an extension that would see them continue their partnership until 2020 (via Marca).

According to the report, Real have told Under Armour that they could consider parting ways with Adidas, thus ending their 19-year relationship for a deal that could be worth around €150 million per year.

Under Armour are already a huge brand in the United States, with a number of big sports stars already signed to their books. Currently the likes of Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth, Andy Murray and Michael Phelps are all with the brand.

However, they are still making in roads into Europe and are already making kits for Tottenham – who they've been with since 2011 – and Southampton.

Elsewhere they represent well known clubs Aston Villa and St Pauli in Germany.

Should the deal go ahead, Real would stand to become to highest paid club in the would in terms of kit deals, with it eclipsing the €95m a year plus incentives that Manchester United earn from Adidas.

And furthermore, it would put them beyond rivals Barcelona, who bring in €85m on their deal with Nike.

It would be good business for Real, too, who have a lot of fans in Central and South America, but it will be strange seeing them in anything but the famous three stripes after nearly 20 years with the German brand.

It would also be a huge loss for Adidas, as it's hard to see who they would get to replace the Spaniards.

