Arsenal fans were understandably delighted when they finished top of Group A and above Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stages.

By claiming top spot, the Gunners gave themselves what seemed like their best chance of getting a favourable draw for the last 16.

But luck never seems to go Arsene Wenger's way in the Champions League and that was once again the case this season.

In quite incredible circumstances, Arsenal were paired with Bayern Munich in the knockout stages for the third time in five years - and they've lost on every occasion so far.

A monumental performance is now needed at the Allianz Arena for Arsenal to have any hope of progressing into the quarter-finals, with the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Much will depend on the tactics Wenger deploys, with many anticipating a defensive, counter-attacking approach.

In light of that, Arturo Vidal hopes Arsenal go toe to toe with Bayern by trying to play attacking football, rather than parking the bus.

"Here in Germany, all teams set out to defend when they are playing Bayern," the Chilean told Munich TZ, per the Mirror. "In the Champions League, all teams are trying to play football.

"I hope Arsenal will play like they have been playing all season in England and want to play football against us."

Bayern are clearly expecting to face a defensive Arsenal side and in a brilliant attempt to convince them otherwise, they've tweeted the Gunners ahead of the game.

In the tweet below, Arsenal asked their fans how they planned to travel to Munich for the game.

What they didn't expect was a response from Bayern, who trolled them by saying: "We'll be bringing the whole squad on this, but we'll leave the bus in the parking lot."

Very well played. Arsenal will only hope to prove the Bavarians wrong on Wednesday night but the chances of that happening are very slim.

In his last six games against Bayern, Wenger has tasted victory just twice, with his last game at the Allianz ending in a 5-1 trouncing.

