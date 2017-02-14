While fans are coming to terms with the fact that Bray Wyatt is finally our WWE Champion, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be getting much time to celebrate his big win.

Some believe it’s long overdue, while there is still a portion of fans that believe he simply doesn’t deserve to hold the WWE’s biggest prize right now.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

Regardless of your feelings towards the subject, we are in the Era of Wyatt, and it could be an entertaining road filled with many twists heading towards WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

However, The Eater of Worlds has a huge test tonight on SmackDown Live tonight, as WWE officially announced on their Twitter account that his first title defence will be against John Cena.

So, WWE aren’t wasting any time in getting this match made, with Cena getting an immediate rematch after dropping the gold at the Elimination Chamber this past Sunday – which is strange, as AJ Styles still hasn’t had his singles rematch, but that’s another story.

Despite the tough obstacle, Wyatt is expected to retain and it could be a key main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

WYATT VS. CENA

It’s expected that Randy Orton – the winner of the Royal Rumble – could get involved and help Wyatt retain the gold, or cause at least some shenanigans to create some tension ahead of their match at WrestleMania.

However, many are also expecting The Miz to feature too, as it looks almost certain that he and Cena will be involved in a mixed tag team match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, he could cost Cena the match against Wyatt.

WWE might be in a tricky position here, as a clean win over Cena would be huge for Wyatt in his first title defence, while anything else can make him look weak, something they need to avoid.

Still, it’s great to see that WWE aren’t going to make Wyatt an inactive champion and risk more fans blaming bad booking for his downfall.

