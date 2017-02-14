Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr jokes about having to coach Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook at All-Star Game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will have plenty of familiar faces around him when he coaches the Western Conference squad at this weekend's NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have both been voted All-Star starters, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made the team as reserves.

However, it won't be all fun and games for Kerr and his Warrior players, as Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who was still feuding with former teammate Kevin Durant as of Saturday night, will also be a part of the team.

According to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, Kerr joked about the awkward position he's in by making light of the situation:

"Maybe we'll sing a song together," he joked. "To be honest, I haven't read much about it so I don't know what they're saying to each other or at each other. I think, if anything, this might be a great opportunity to sit down and talk, but I don't know if that's necessarily going to happen [at the All-Star Game]."

All joking aside, though, Kerr does face a tough challenge. He needs to keep Westbrook happy (no easy task) while also taking care not to upset any of his players.

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Western Conference All-Star squad in 2015, gave Kerr some advice on Monday, saying Kerr needs to avoid adding any additional fuel to Westbrook's fire in case the Warriors and Thunder meet up in the playoffs.

Though Westbrook has won the last two NBA All-Star MVP awards and would probably like to win a third, he and the Thunder are struggling and any rest he can get would be valuable for both him and his team down the stretch.

Therefore, Kerr's job might get a whole lot easier if Westbrook decides he doesn't want to play as many minutes as he has in years past. Still, though, all eyes will be on Kerr, Durant and Westbrook in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again