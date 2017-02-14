Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will have plenty of familiar faces around him when he coaches the Western Conference squad at this weekend's NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have both been voted All-Star starters, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made the team as reserves.

However, it won't be all fun and games for Kerr and his Warrior players, as Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who was still feuding with former teammate Kevin Durant as of Saturday night, will also be a part of the team.

According to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, Kerr joked about the awkward position he's in by making light of the situation:

"Maybe we'll sing a song together," he joked. "To be honest, I haven't read much about it so I don't know what they're saying to each other or at each other. I think, if anything, this might be a great opportunity to sit down and talk, but I don't know if that's necessarily going to happen [at the All-Star Game]."

All joking aside, though, Kerr does face a tough challenge. He needs to keep Westbrook happy (no easy task) while also taking care not to upset any of his players.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Western Conference All-Star squad in 2015, gave Kerr some advice on Monday, saying Kerr needs to avoid adding any additional fuel to Westbrook's fire in case the Warriors and Thunder meet up in the playoffs.

Though Westbrook has won the last two NBA All-Star MVP awards and would probably like to win a third, he and the Thunder are struggling and any rest he can get would be valuable for both him and his team down the stretch.

Therefore, Kerr's job might get a whole lot easier if Westbrook decides he doesn't want to play as many minutes as he has in years past. Still, though, all eyes will be on Kerr, Durant and Westbrook in New Orleans on Sunday night.