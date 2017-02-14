Over the past couple of months, LeBron James has made it clear that he wants some help.

Luckily for him, he may be getting a major piece of last year’s championship team back sooner than expected.

In late December, J.R. Smith fractured his right thumb and was expected to return to the lineup in late March or early April after the rehab.

However, it seems as though Smith is ahead of schedule, and according to Chris Haynes and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the sharpshooter is progressing well and, barring a setback, is expected to return ahead of schedule as soon as three weeks from now.

A team source apparently told them that Smith will have his thumb examined and reemerged during the All-Star break and that the timeline could be appropriately adjusted further.

Additionally, Smith has been shooting without too much pain during his recovery.

Before this season, the 13-year veteran signed a four-year, $57 million extension with Cleveland. In his absence, the team traded for sharpshooter Kyle Korver and also added Derrick Williams.

Therefore, it seems as though LeBron will have more help than he needs in the sharpshooting department.

Most importantly, Smith’s early return will give the Cavaliers some time to figure out rotations and regain some chemistry in advance of the Playoffs.

Despite the team’s expectations, Smith weighed in on Twitter to dismiss the fact that he’s close to a return.

Therefore, the article published by the ESPN writers might convey the team’s expectations for him.

Meanwhile, Smith will continue eating fast food with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

There’s simply no one like him in the NBA.