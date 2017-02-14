Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

JR Smith expected to return from injury in next few weeks

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Over the past couple of months, LeBron James has made it clear that he wants some help.

Luckily for him, he may be getting a major piece of last year’s championship team back sooner than expected.

In late December, J.R. Smith fractured his right thumb and was expected to return to the lineup in late March or early April after the rehab.

However, it seems as though Smith is ahead of schedule, and according to Chris Haynes and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the sharpshooter is progressing well and, barring a setback, is expected to return ahead of schedule as soon as three weeks from now.

A team source apparently told them that Smith will have his thumb examined and reemerged during the All-Star break and that the timeline could be appropriately adjusted further.

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Additionally, Smith has been shooting without too much pain during his recovery.

Before this season, the 13-year veteran signed a four-year, $57 million extension with Cleveland. In his absence, the team traded for sharpshooter Kyle Korver and also added Derrick Williams.

Therefore, it seems as though LeBron will have more help than he needs in the sharpshooting department.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Most importantly, Smith’s early return will give the Cavaliers some time to figure out rotations and regain some chemistry in advance of the Playoffs.

Despite the team’s expectations, Smith weighed in on Twitter to dismiss the fact that he’s close to a return.

Therefore, the article published by the ESPN writers might convey the team’s expectations for him.

Meanwhile, Smith will continue eating fast food with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

There’s simply no one like him in the NBA.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James
JR Smith

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again