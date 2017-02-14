Derrick Jones Jr. isn't exactly a household name and having played only six games thus far in his rookie season hasn't helped get his name out there.

However, the Phoenix Suns rookie and former UNLV star caught the eye of those in charge of the NBA Dunk Contest, as the talented athlete earned an invitation to New Orleans this weekend for the All-Star festivities.

Though Jones has only scored five career points in the NBA, he's clearly taking his Dunk Contest preparations seriously.

In the video below, Jones can be seen showing off his insane athleticism with a 360, between-the-legs slam during warmups for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans:

Though that dunk is impressive, Jones is going to have to do even more if he wants to win the contest. With a few more days left to prepare, though, it's safe to say Jones will have a chance to work some props into his routine.

Jones, who turns 20 years old on February 15, will compete alongside Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, last year's runner-up. Last year's winner, Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is injured and unable to defend his title.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers will round out the group of four athletes competing in Saturday's contest.

With the Suns sitting at 17-39 on the season, which has them dead last in the Western Conference standings, Jones's performance in the Slam Dunk Contest is the only thing for Phoenix fans to look forward to for the foreseeable future.

No pressure, rookie.