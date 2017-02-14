It was only a matter of time before it happened, but Kevin Owens has officially targeted Goldberg on Twitter.

While it may seem like nothing of importance on the surface, his followers will know that once Owens pokes fun at you on the huge social media platform, there’s probably no coming back from it and you should deactivate your account.

THE BREAK-UP

The current Universal Champion first got into the headlines during Monday Night RAW last night, after he finally betrayed Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship.

So, I guess the heel turned heel in that segment.

One hilarious moment during the RAW broadcast saw the return of Gillberg, the infamous parody act that was introduced during the Attitude Era, and obviously, Goldberg was watching and spoke out on Twitter.

It was a simple message from the former WCW Champion, as he called them ‘morons’, and Owens didn’t let it slide.

Owens referenced the night Goldberg was bleeding from his forehead, and issued a brilliant response of his own.

TWITTER EXCHANGE

He posted: “Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons.”

It was great to see Owens hold his own and not back down from his intimidating challenger, and somebody who destroyed Brock Lesnar.

Despite that, Goldberg gave him another warning ahead of their highly anticipated match at Fastlane.

He replied: “Keep diggin’ those holes kid….”

Again, Owens wasn’t going to let Goldberg have the last laugh.

He responded: “Ok, Bill. I’ve been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I’m doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane.”

It’s important that Owens continued their feud on social media, as it's the best way to build it up considering Goldberg wasn’t on RAW and the focus fell on the break-up of the best friends.

It’s safe to say it’s currently 1-0 to Owens, but based on the rumours on who’ll be leaving Fastlane as champion, it’ll probably be Goldberg who wins the war.

What did you make of the Twitter exchange between Goldberg and Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

