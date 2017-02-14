Joel Matip names Liverpool's two most talented players

It's been a very frustrating few months for Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip.

A dream start to his career on Merseyside saw the Cameroonian perform superbly and become a fan favourite, but recent times have been the complete opposite.

Despite telling his country he didn't want to participate at the African Cup of Nations, Matip was still expected to travel and, after refusing, unable to play for Liverpool either.

Article continues below

His eventual return on January 21 didn't breed immediate success, though, with Matip's first start in over a month ending in defeat against Southampton in the EFL Cup.

Since then, Liverpool have drawn to Chelsea, lost to Hull City and, most recently, beaten Tottenham 2-0 in an impressive home performance.

Article continues below

At long last, it seems Jurgen Klopp's men have rediscovered their touch.

Speaking to Football Focus recently, Matip summarised what had been a difficult period by opening up on the controversy surrounding his involvement at AFCON.

"The beginning was not that easy," he said. "I had a few problems with my right foot. But after I came back, getting better and better, I also played.

"We had a good time here at Liverpool, we were successful and it was really nice for me and my teammates.

"The beginning of January was not that easy for me: my other foot, I had problems with my ankle, this took a long time. I hope now that it will get better.

"It was really frustrating and disappointing because I don't understand it. I couldn't understand it. Now it's solved, now I hope I can help my teammates and the club to where it normally stands."

Almost one year on from signing a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool and Matip seems to be settling in nicely, as shown in a recent interview with Dugout, which you can watch HERE.

Asked about who his best friend is at the club and who makes him laugh most, the 25-year-old explained how he's formed a particularly strong bond with Dejan Lovren.

The most interesting question, though, was who Liverpool's most talented player is, to which Matip responded by giving two players.

"Daniel [Sturridge] and [Philippe] Coutinho," he answered. "If you see them with the ball, you don't have to say something.

"Everybody knows. How they touch the ball... They are amazing."

Matip was also named Alberto Moreno as having both the worst and the best haircut, while he believes Lovren is Liverpool's hardest player.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms