David Luiz had plenty of Chelsea fans worried following their draw with Burnley on Sunday after the Brazilian posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown with a illustrated needle.

However, his latest video is sure to put to bed any rumours regarding his immediate health as the Blues defender looked his jovial self.

In fact, Luiz was in another viral video last week when John Terry suddenly became the chewing gum kick-up king.

Luiz, 29, was on hand while the Chelsea club captain performed several kick-ups with the gum before putting it back in his mouth.

Not to be outdone, a video of Luiz has been posted this week where at Chelsea's training ground, he performs a spectacular feat of his own.

Wearing just a couple of towels and flip flops and standing by the side of the club's pool, Luiz proceeded to hit the ball on the half-volley across the width of the pool and drop it in a basketball net off the backboard.

Not only does he make the shot in his flip flops, but it looks like his first attempt too. You just know you'd be there all afternoon just to hit the backboard.

But, virtually everything Luiz has touched this season has turned to gold. Since he returned to Stamford Bridge in a £30 million deal following a two-year sabbatical in France with PSG, he has been nothing short of outstanding.

Chelsea are the proud owners of the best defensive record in the Premier League right now and as part of their 13-game win streak before Christmas, they kept an incredible 10 clean sheets.

Luiz has been at the heart of Conte's impenetrable back three and the Chelsea boss has recently recognised just how important the Brazilian is to his side.

“He is showing his real value,” Conte said. “He’s a warrior… I’m pleased with his performances. It’s important for him, for Chelsea and for me.

“When you are a central defender and you play in the middle you must pay great attention, because you have to play football with great intelligence and to understand the moment to be aggressive and to cover the others.”

