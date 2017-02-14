What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE change Sami Zayn’s Fastlane opponent from Chris Jericho to Samoa Joe

It was well-documented that Seth Rollins’ injury forced the WWE to consider changing some of their plans around for the months ahead.

The big scare was obviously the fact that Rollins could be forced to miss his second successive WrestleMania, where he was scheduled to take on Triple H – a bout that was originally supposed to happen last year.

ORIGINAL PLANS

However, numerous sources since then have confirmed that although Rollins is genuinely injured, he should be back in time for his match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite that, plans had to be changed for the Fastlane pay-per-view.

Rollins was originally scheduled to battle Samoa Joe at the event, before going on to face Triple H on April 2 in Orlando.

However, since then, a lot of names have been discussed as to who Joe could face in his pay-per-view debut, as they don't want to keep him off there and lose momentum after an entertaining and dominant three weeks on the main roster.

Another match that was reportedly set for Fastlane was a United States Championship match featuring Chris Jericho, as an official trailer showed Sami Zayn as his opponent.

CHANGE OF PLANS?

According to Cageside Seats, while that was the original plan, they pulled the match to accommodate Samoa Joe, and have him face Zayn at Fastlane instead and the seeds were planted for that on RAW after Joe attacked him from behind.

However, the interesting thing to note is that WWE intentionally didn’t change the trailer, as they wanted to keep the break-up between Jericho and Kevin Owens a surprise – as anything else would have given it away.

It was a brave move from the WWE’s part, and it certainly worked as nobody thought Jericho and Owens would break up during the Festival of Friendship.

Not only that, but it gives Zayn a brilliant opponent in the form of Samoa Joe.

Is Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe a match you’d want to see? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

