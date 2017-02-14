Rio Ferdinand reveals which current Premier League striker he'd find the hardest to play against

The race for the Premier League's golden boot is heating up very nicely.

Alexis Sanchez's brace against Watford on Saturday was his 16th and 17th of the season so far and fired the Arsenal forward right to the top of the scoring charts.

But he faces some seriously stiff competition to ensure he stays there between now and the end of the season.

Romelu Lukaku is just one goal behind the Chile international while Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both on 15 for the campaign.

And with still plenty of games left to play this season, don't rule out Harry Kane and even Jermain Defoe making a late surge from their current tally of 14.

It's safe to say this year's Premier League is blessed with a vast array of high-quality strikers to admire.

But who is the one that defenders fear playing against most?

Well, according to Rio Ferdinand, it is none of those previously mentioned in the golden boot debate.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Ferdinand was discussing Pep Guardiola's chances of success at Manchester City before revealing Sergio Aguero is the striker who he would be the least willing face right now.

"I still think Pep Guardiola will get it right because you see glimpses even now," BT Sport's football expert Ferdinand said.

"You look at the front three. Aguero, for me, it the best No.9 in the league. When everyone is fit and firing with confidence Aguero would be the one I'd find hardest to play against, that's a better way of putting it."

Ferdinand knows first-hand exactly what the Argentine forward is capable of from their various Manchester derby clashes.

Nevertheless, there have been doubts over Aguero's long-term future at the Etihad after falling behind January signing Gabriel Jesus in Guardiola's pecking order.

Speaking before Jesus broke a metatarsal in his foot against Bournemouth on Monday, Ferdinand was envious of the pace City's attack currently possess.

He added: "You've probably got the quickest front three (in Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane). If them three added, I don't know, Danny Welbeck or someone like that to the team, that front four would be in the final of the Olympics 4x100m relay, they are that quick.

"I'm happy I'm retired. I wouldn't want to play against that pace."

News Jesus could be out for two months is undoubtedly a big blow for Guardiola but may prove a positive for Aguero.

The 28-year-old is likely to be a mainstay in City's starting XI for the rest of the campaign now and with 11 goals already under his belt, he could still have a say in the reckoning for the Premier League's Golden Boot too.

