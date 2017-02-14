With the influx of European talent now in the Premier League, it can sometimes be difficult to pronounce their names correctly - just ask Paul Merson.
But when players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Toby Alderweireld are playing every week in England, even Merson has learned how to say their names. Well, almost.
However, when domestic football turns to European football, some pundits must have to stay up all night practising their pronunciations.
There will be plenty of football experts trying to get their heads around how to say Hakan Calhanoglu, Benoit Tremoulinas or Tiemoue Bakayoko with the return of Europe’s elite competition.
But luckily, some names are easier to say than others.
Take Real Madrid’s Pepe for example. A four-letter name that you simply can’t get wrong.
However, it seems that we’ve all been pronouncing his name wrong his entire career. No, seriously.
That’s because UEFA have released a pronunciation guide ahead of the Champions League last-16 round and they suggests Pepe is actually ‘Pep’.
According to the website, "English speakers tend to mangle foreign names”. Yes we do.
They go on to say: "Pepe does not use that second vowel if you pronounce his name in Portuguese."
So, there we have it. It’s Pep not Pepe.
And, in case you were wondering, here are a few other pronunciations for a selection of other players.
Real Madrid
Dani Carvajal – Car-va-hal
Mateo Kovačić – Ko-va-chitch
Toni Kroos - Crows
Luka Modrić – Mod-rich
Pepe - Pep
James Rodríguez – Ha-mess
Manchester City
Willy Caballero – Caba-yair-o
İlkay Gündoğan - Ilk-eye Gun-doch-wan
Jesús Navas – Hess-oos
Bacary Sagna – Sa-nyah
Atletico Madrid
Nicolás Gaitán – Guy-tan
Antoine Griezmann – An-twan Gree-ez-man
Koke – Ko-kay
Saúl Ñíguez – Sow-ool Nyee-gess
Stefan Savić – Sa-vich
Nicolás Schiappacasse – Ski-appa-cass-ey
Šime Vrsaljko – Shee-may Ver-sal-ko
Interesting stuff.
