With the influx of European talent now in the Premier League, it can sometimes be difficult to pronounce their names correctly - just ask Paul Merson.

But when players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Toby Alderweireld are playing every week in England, even Merson has learned how to say their names. Well, almost.

However, when domestic football turns to European football, some pundits must have to stay up all night practising their pronunciations.

Article continues below

There will be plenty of football experts trying to get their heads around how to say Hakan Calhanoglu, Benoit Tremoulinas or Tiemoue Bakayoko with the return of Europe’s elite competition.

But luckily, some names are easier to say than others.

Article continues below

Take Real Madrid’s Pepe for example. A four-letter name that you simply can’t get wrong.

However, it seems that we’ve all been pronouncing his name wrong his entire career. No, seriously.

That’s because UEFA have released a pronunciation guide ahead of the Champions League last-16 round and they suggests Pepe is actually ‘Pep’.

According to the website, "English speakers tend to mangle foreign names”. Yes we do.

They go on to say: "Pepe does not use that second vowel if you pronounce his name in Portuguese."

So, there we have it. It’s Pep not Pepe.

And, in case you were wondering, here are a few other pronunciations for a selection of other players.

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal – Car-va-hal

Mateo Kovačić – Ko-va-chitch

Toni Kroos - Crows

Luka Modrić – Mod-rich

Pepe - Pep

James Rodríguez – Ha-mess

Manchester City

Willy Caballero – Caba-yair-o

İlkay Gündoğan - Ilk-eye Gun-doch-wan

Jesús Navas – Hess-oos

Bacary Sagna – Sa-nyah

Atletico Madrid

Nicolás Gaitán – Guy-tan

Antoine Griezmann – An-twan Gree-ez-man

Koke – Ko-kay

Saúl Ñíguez – Sow-ool Nyee-gess

Stefan Savić – Sa-vich

Nicolás Schiappacasse – Ski-appa-cass-ey

Šime Vrsaljko – Shee-may Ver-sal-ko

Interesting stuff.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms