Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the knowledge that defeat will pretty much destroy their slim Champions League hopes.

Having finished above Paris Saint-Germain in Group A, the Gunners have the 'advantage' of playing the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

But losing at the Allianz Arena - even by a small margin - would give them a mountain to climb when they host Bayern on March 7.

Arsene Wenger will reportedly opt for a defensive approach in Munich to try and take something away from the game, yet even that represents a big risk.

Bayern will inevitably look to dominate proceedings and, should they strike first, Arsenal will need to produce their best performance of the season.

Far from ideal when your only victory in recent weeks was at home to Hull City.

Wenger certainly has some big decisions to make before Wednesday's showdown and reports state he's already made arguably the biggest.

The Mirror claim Petr Cech has been dropped for the Bayern game to allow David Ospina to resume his role as Arsenal's Champions League goalkeeper.

Credit where it's due, Wenger has stuck to his promise of sticking with Ospina, but his decision could come back to haunt him

That's the fear in the Arsenal camp anyway.

According to the same source, Wenger dropping Cech has 'shocked' and 'surprised' some senior players, who regard the veteran shot-stopper as one of the dressing room's biggest influences.

And in a time where Arsenal need leaders, you can hardly blame them.

While Ospina has impressed when called upon in the Champions League, the Colombian hardly instills confidence between the sticks.

Inconsistency best describes his displays this season, having pulled off a number of superb saves away to PSG but only after making some schoolboy errors.

Another shock decision could be on the horizon, though, after the Telegraph reported on Sunday that Wenger is weighing up dropping Ozil.

The German has struggled for form recently and his distinct lack of confidence has worried Wenger to the point of taking him out of the spotlight.

