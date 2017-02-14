To this point in the 2016-17 NBA season, we've seen a few trades as the February 23 trade deadline approaches, but nothing too drastic. Not until Tuesday morning, at least.

The Toronto Raptors have immediately bolstered their front line by acquiring Orlando Magic power forward Serge Ibaka in a trade, according to The Vertical. The trade will net the Magic small forward Terrence Ross, as well as a 2017 first-round pick.

This deal is interesting for quite a few different reasons, but one of which is due to the fact that Ibaka was actually just traded to the Magic this offseason. They gave up guard Victor Oladipo and the No. 11 pick in last year's draft to get Ibaka, and now have moved him on over to the Raptors.

Aside from Ibaka's short stint with the Magic, it's worth noting that he'll become a free agent after the season, so the Raptors are focusing on making a serious NBA Finals push this year. Toronto has added instant offense in Ibaka, who averages 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. The move should certainly help push the Raptors up the Eastern Conference standings, where they currently sit at No. 5 with a 32-23 record.

As for the pieces the Magic will receive, Ross is a young and athletic wing player, who's shown flashes of serious potential. On the season, he's averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in just over 22 minutes per game. The Raptors owned two first round picks, and the deal will send the lesser in value between theirs and the one they have from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Magic.

It's hard to argue against the Raptors being winners of this trade, as Ross, although talented, wasn't going to add the type of offense firepower that Ibaka will. To go along with that, Toronto's starting unit now includes DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas, a group that should put up a fight in a seven-game series with any team in the East.

While the Magic have shifted to full rebuilding mode, this is a deal that works out for both sides, but ultimately looks better on paper for the Raptors, at least for the immediate future.