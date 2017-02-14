The Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers will be put to the test through the remainder of the regular season with one of the superstars of their "Big Three" out for an extended period of time. The need for a playmaker just became more real with Kevin Love now slated to miss over a month following knee surgery.

Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday and will miss approximately six weeks, the Cavaliers announced Tuesday. This will force Love to miss NBA All-Star weekend festivities, though it still puts him on a timetable to return before the playoffs begin barring any setbacks.

This is a huge blow for the Cavaliers, who performed below expectations through January. Just days after a signature moment feature Love tossing a hail mary to LeBron James to force overtime, Cleveland will have to figure things out without their all-star big man.

Love reported feeling knee soreness following the Cavaliers' victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Channing Frye is expected to start in Love's place in the meantime, though it won't be easy to replace the 20 points and 11.1 rebounds he's averaging through the season.

The injury to Love could also have wider implications, especially with the NBA trade deadline just over a week away on Feb. 23. The Cavaliers have been tied to the swirl of rumors surrounding the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony, and while LeBron James shot down rumors that he was pushing Cleveland's front office to make a move for Anthony even at the cost of Love, this could only stoke those trade rumor fire.

Do you think the Cavaliers should stay patient while Love returns, or is this the final sign it's time for a big trade deadline shakeup?