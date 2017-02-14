One of the biggest criticisms fans throw the WWE’s way today is the importance Bill Goldberg is getting over the remainder of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Matters were made worse when Goldberg was officially announced as Kevin Owens’ next challenger for his Universal Championship at the Fastlane event, a contest he’s rumoured to win very quickly.

GOLDBERG'S PUSH

You can argue that there are many more full-time stars that are more deserving of the opportunities, but according to Forbes and The Inquisitr, there’s one very important reason why the WWE continue to push him.

They are claiming that Goldberg is currently the most bankable star in the company, so they simply can’t afford to shift the limelight away from him.

The WrestleMania 33 clash between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg doesn’t even need the Universal title, but Vince McMahon is adamant on making it the biggest match possible and the only way to do that is throw a championship into the mix.

Forbes are claiming that this stretches back to 2013, when a Goldberg DVD was released and it managed to outsell a Triple H DVD which came out at the same time, something which surprised Vince.

BANKABLE

This is reinforced by the fact that the following year, only four superstars managed to sell more than 100,000 copies of their DVD’s.

They are CM Punk, The Rock, The Undertaker and Goldberg.

In fact, Sting, who the WWE brought to the company at long last, only managed to sell 66,000 units, this is why Vince was seriously considering bringing him back, as he clearly still had a strong appeal.

The ratings also showed that, as his return on October 17 brought in 3.13 million viewers – 372,000 more than the WWE achieved a week earlier.

Since then, each of his appearances continues to improve the viewing figures, despite strong competition, and it’s why they decided to sign him to a long-term deal after he was originally supposed to exit following a Survivor Series loss to Lesnar, which he obviously ended up winning.

So, while fans may dislike the fact that Goldberg is being pushed to the moon, you can’t blame the company for cashing in on him while they can.

What do you make of WWE’s reasoning for pushing Goldberg? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

