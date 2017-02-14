What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Roger Federer.

Berdych recalls the moment he saw Federer's 'best' ever tennis at Australian Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer was simply irresistible at the 2017 Australian Open.

From start to finish the Swiss, now 35-years-old, wowed crowds with some superb tennis that was reminiscent of his younger days.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Federer showed no signs of his age getting the better of him, as proved by the fact he won three five-setters.

Article continues below

Against Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal, Federer demonstrated his undying fitness by recovering from sets down and eventually emerging victorious.

His hard work really paid off in the final, where he took on old nemesis Nadal and staged a brilliant comeback from 3-1 down in the fifth set to win.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

However, while Federer was in brilliant form throughout the whole tournament, Tomas Berdych believes there was one game where he thought the Swiss played his best ever tennis.

As you might have guessed, that game was against the 13th-seed Berdych himself, where Federer won 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in a three set demolition.

It was the Czech Republican's 17th defeat in 23 games against Federer yet he claims he's never seen him play better.

2017 Australian Open - Day 5

He said on ATP World Tour, per Yahoo! Sports: "It was kind of a strange match for me. The way he played was really incredible.

"I've played him so many times in the past. I almost want to say it was the best I've seen him play.

"I was under so much pressure, how he played. From the first point I had to defend. I didn't know how I played, he either hit a winner or missed a shot.

2017 Australian Open - Day 5

"There was nothing in between. So it's tough to judge how well or badly I played. I wasn't in charge of any shot - that was quite unusual.

"After the match, I was quite positive that he could go all the way and win it. In the end, he did.

"I think he's the only one who can do something like that - after a six months absence from tournaments and win it. It was his first tournament and he won it. With all respect, it's amazing."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again