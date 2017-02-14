Berdych recalls the moment he saw Federer's 'best' ever tennis at Australian Open

Roger Federer was simply irresistible at the 2017 Australian Open.

From start to finish the Swiss, now 35-years-old, wowed crowds with some superb tennis that was reminiscent of his younger days.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Federer showed no signs of his age getting the better of him, as proved by the fact he won three five-setters.

Against Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal, Federer demonstrated his undying fitness by recovering from sets down and eventually emerging victorious.

His hard work really paid off in the final, where he took on old nemesis Nadal and staged a brilliant comeback from 3-1 down in the fifth set to win.

However, while Federer was in brilliant form throughout the whole tournament, Tomas Berdych believes there was one game where he thought the Swiss played his best ever tennis.

As you might have guessed, that game was against the 13th-seed Berdych himself, where Federer won 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in a three set demolition.

It was the Czech Republican's 17th defeat in 23 games against Federer yet he claims he's never seen him play better.

He said on ATP World Tour, per Yahoo! Sports: "It was kind of a strange match for me. The way he played was really incredible.

"I've played him so many times in the past. I almost want to say it was the best I've seen him play.

"I was under so much pressure, how he played. From the first point I had to defend. I didn't know how I played, he either hit a winner or missed a shot.

"There was nothing in between. So it's tough to judge how well or badly I played. I wasn't in charge of any shot - that was quite unusual.

"After the match, I was quite positive that he could go all the way and win it. In the end, he did.

"I think he's the only one who can do something like that - after a six months absence from tournaments and win it. It was his first tournament and he won it. With all respect, it's amazing."

