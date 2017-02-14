Let the trolling just continue to roll on, because the Atlanta Falcons are being hit by it from every direction possible at this point. As if blowing a 25-point lead in Super Bowl 51 to the New England Patriots wasn't bad enough, the team now gets to deal with, well, basically everyone trolling them.

The Falcons and their fans had to know this was going to go on for at least a bit, and likely come from Patriots fans fairly often. Unfortunately, this time the trolling came directly from one of the biggest parties in a city where their biggest rival resides.

New Orleans decided to roll out a Mardi Gras float in honor of the Falcons, but it's the exact opposite of anything even resembling a friendly tip of the cap.

Article continues below

Well, first off, that's just brutal. The float calls the Falcons "The Young And The Ringless," which takes the name of the popular TV soap opera 'The Young And The Restless' and tosses in some Falcons players and a brutal blow to their rivals.

While the float itself is rough for Falcons fans, it's hard not to at least give the creator some love for making the Matt Ryan painting look eerily similar to his actual face. It's actually kind of crazy to look at, and pretty impressive.

For the Falcons, it's just about getting through this offseason and starting the 2017-18 season. The sooner that begins, the sooner people will (possibly) forget about the terrible implosion that happened in the Super Bowl. To go along with that, hopefully, the team can make a push back towards the Super Bowl next year so that it can help to ease the pain of blowing that lead against the Patriots, at least just a little bit.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms