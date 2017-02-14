Antoine Griezmann reveals his doubts over move to the Premier League

Antoine Griezmann can barely walk down the street these days without being asked about his potential summer switch to Manchester United.

Even before the January transfer window had opened, Atletico Madrid's star man was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and the speculation has continued to ramp up almost every week since.

Rumours the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the forward or Griezmann's reported desire to join only if Jose Mourinho's men qualify for the Champions League, are yet to be proven.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, as a result of the constant speculation, there are many United supporters who feel the deal is practically a foregone conclusion.

But those fans might be very interested to hear Griezmann's latest comments on his future, where he has appeared to cast doubt on a move to the Premier League.

Article continues below

Regardless of how the rest of the campaign pans out for Atletico, Diego Simeone can expect to receive plenty of phone calls enquiring about the availability of his French striker in the summer.

However, in an interview with RMC, Griezmann has hinted he would prefer to stay in La Liga - because of the weather in England.

“With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question," Griezmann said, as per The Mirror.

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside.”

While the Man United hierarchy can potentially control his wages, where he lives, even what his first car could be, one thing they cannot account for is the unpredictable British weather.

It's true, for someone who has spent the last eight years in sunny Spain, a wet and windy Carrington doesn't really have much appeal in comparison.

Safe to say Griezmann's excuse hasn't gone down too well with United fans who have been tweeting their thoughts. Here's the best reaction:

The 25-year-old admitted he does watch the Premier League on a regular basis and enjoys the style of play but that might not be enough to persuade him to move at the end of the season.

Griezmann added: “I like the teams who bring intensity like in England. Yes, I watch the English league. The referees let the game flow, the stadiums are always full.

"But if I have to choose one league, it is the Spanish league, because it corresponds the best with my game.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms