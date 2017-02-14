What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Antoine Griezmann reveals his doubts over move to the Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann can barely walk down the street these days without being asked about his potential summer switch to Manchester United.

Even before the January transfer window had opened, Atletico Madrid's star man was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and the speculation has continued to ramp up almost every week since.

Rumours the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the forward or Griezmann's reported desire to join only if Jose Mourinho's men qualify for the Champions League, are yet to be proven.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, as a result of the constant speculation, there are many United supporters who feel the deal is practically a foregone conclusion.

But those fans might be very interested to hear Griezmann's latest comments on his future, where he has appeared to cast doubt on a move to the Premier League.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Carragher and Neville react to City fans signing 'Gary Neville, what a w***er'

Regardless of how the rest of the campaign pans out for Atletico, Diego Simeone can expect to receive plenty of phone calls enquiring about the availability of his French striker in the summer.

However, in an interview with RMC, Griezmann has hinted he would prefer to stay in La Liga - because of the weather in England.

“With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question," Griezmann said, as per The Mirror.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-ESPANYOL

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside.”

While the Man United hierarchy can potentially control his wages, where he lives, even what his first car could be, one thing they cannot account for is the unpredictable British weather.

It's true, for someone who has spent the last eight years in sunny Spain, a wet and windy Carrington doesn't really have much appeal in comparison.

Sevilla FC v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Safe to say Griezmann's excuse hasn't gone down too well with United fans who have been tweeting their thoughts. Here's the best reaction:

The 25-year-old admitted he does watch the Premier League on a regular basis and enjoys the style of play but that might not be enough to persuade him to move at the end of the season.

Griezmann added: “I like the teams who bring intensity like in England. Yes, I watch the English league. The referees let the game flow, the stadiums are always full.

"But if I have to choose one league, it is the Spanish league, because it corresponds the best with my game.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again