Usain Bolt’s athletics career appears to coming to an end but that doesn’t necessarily mean his time in the sporting world is over.

The 30-year-old sprinter has often stated his desire to make a name for himself in the world of football when he hangs up his spikes.

And there is only one club the Jamaican wants to play for - Manchester United.

Bolt is a big fan of the Red Devils and has attempted to persuade the past few managers that he’s good enough to play at Old Trafford.

His latest come-and-get-plea came in the summer after Jose Mourinho had been appointed while Bolt was busy picking up golds at the Rio Olympics.

"I haven't gotten a call yet but I know it's coming. I think he's waiting until after the Olympics,” he said.

While Mourinho never picked up the phone, Thomas Tuchel did. The Borussia Dortmund boss is willing to give the athletics legend a chance to showcase his footballing talent and has allowed him to train with the Bundesliga giants.

And Bolt believes that, with a bit of training, he can make it in the professional game - and even believes he can be as good as a certain Wayne Rooney.

"There are so many things that I want to do, I've no idea where I'm going to start, I definitely want to just relax," the 30-year-old told Laureus, per FourFourTwo.

"I've always wanted to try play football so that's in the pipeline, we'll see what happens

"I'm going to get a chance to train at Dortmund which is good, I think I'm going to go there for a week and just to train and feel it out.

"I've had people suggest different teams or ways we could get into football so we've been looking into those things but were not sure what's going on yet.

"At any level, I just want to see if I would be any good, because I play football all the time with my friends and I think I'm at a good level so if I train and actually put some work in I think I could be pretty good.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to be the best footballer in the world, but I will be at a good level I would say, maybe at Wayne Rooney level, you know what I mean?"

We would love Mourinho to take a gamble and sign Bolt when he retires from athletics. Imagine a 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing through balls for Bolt to run onto. We don’t know whether he’d actually finish his chances but he would certainly give plenty of defenders a massive headache with his pace.

Make it happen, Jose.

