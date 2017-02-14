It’s not exactly a massive secret, as the majority of WWE fans will already know that John Cena is expected to go on another hiatus shortly after WrestleMania.

The reason for this is that Cena continues to impress the Hollywood brass, and with so many outside projects lined up, it’s difficult for the 16-time world champion to stick to the full-time WWE schedule.

HIATUS

Despite claiming that the WWE is his priority, it seems as if his fans may have to live with the fact that he won’t be around for much of the year.

He already has a big film in the works, as ‘The Pact’ will start filming after WrestleMania 33 on April 2, where he’s expected to team up with Nikki Bella to battle The Miz and Maryse.

However, according to WrestleZone, Cena’s next hiatus is expected to last around eight months.

This comes after the WWE officially announced they’ll be returning to Kentucky for the first time since 2010, and Cena was missing from the advertising.

LENGTHY BREAK

After more digging, they revealed that Cena is hardly booked for anything after WrestleMania.

As of this writing, Cena is only advertised for the Survivor Series pay-per-view, meaning he won’t be at the house shows and will even miss the big events such as SummerSlam and the SmackDown-exclusive Money in the Bank.

It’s a massive loss for the WWE, as they’ve proven they can succeed without Cena for a short amount of time, but eight months is a different case altogether - although it's probably good practice for fans to prepare for life without Cena for good.

Plus, with the WWE draft expected to take place before SummerSlam, it’ll be interesting to see how Cena fits into those plans.

Can WWE afford to let John Cena go for eight months? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

