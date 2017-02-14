The drama and excitement surrounding a potential super fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor is only picking up steam.

Fortunately, even Mayweather himself is adding to the hype now, which means that there may be something big coming on the horizon. While Mayweather and McGregor have infamously jabbed each other through social media and the press over the past few months, the most recent comments by Mayweather leave serious reason to believe that the megafight may actually wind up happening.

According to ESPN.com, Mayweather told Stephen A. Smith during the Golden State Warriors/Oklahoma City Thunder game that the two sides are getting "very, very close." Obviously, the one thing standing between the two is an agreement on money and a few other details that need to be worked out.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN also pointed to the fact that Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell confirmed there have been "real discussions" about this fight happening.

While the fight is something that literally every sports fan would love to see, it seemed that the potential may have died down a bit after Mayweather turned down a $25 million offer from Dana White to do the fight, calling him a "comedian," per TMZ Sports.

But, McGregor's comments in late January told a completely different story. Mayweather may not have been there in terms of pushing for the fight just yet, but it was all McGregor was focused on. McGregor told Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting (h/t Jay Anderson of MMA News):

I have my eyes on one thing right now, and that's Floyd Mayweather. That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want. I believe this is the first billion fight, so people have to pay for a billion dollar fight. I believe it will happen at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.

Those are big words, but both sides are fully focused on making this happen. Expect the deal to be finalized sooner than later, and for this fight to take the world by storm when it does. Mayweather is currently 49-0 as a boxer, while McGregor is 21-3 in the Octagon. The most interesting part will be to see how McGregor will transition to a full-on boxing match.

