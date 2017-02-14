Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

The Oakland Raiders are in the midst of big changes on and off the field, and one of the key players from their breakout season is not expected to come along for the ride.

If they do it again, it won't be in the arms of Latavius Murray. The Raiders' leading running back is unlikely to rejoin the team once he becomes a free agent on March 9, according to a rumor from @NFL_News on Twitter.

Murray rushed for 12 touchdowns in the 2016-2017 season and led the team in rushing yards with 788, but was also third out of the Raiders' running back rotation in yards per carry.

Article continues below

The Raiders have made plays for running backs over the past few offseasons. They will need to address Murray's departure, though the Raiders can still lean on the combination of Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington in a position-by-committee setup.

The coaching staff has questions about his fit with the team, according to Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Article continues below

The Raiders could look to the draft to replace Murray's carries, especially with a weaker running back free agency class.

If the coaching staff isn't sure about Murray being the right fit as they build in a very successful season, and the numbers point to a similar conclusion, it seems like a clear decision for Oakland. Murray will still likely fetch a lucrative offer as one of the better available players at his position.

Their playoff run was stopped short because of the devastating injury to Derek Carr, but the Raiders established themselves as a power player in the NFL.

Are the Raiders making a mistake letting Murray walk, or can they find a better solution elsewhere?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms