What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Triple H could be creating a new stable.

Triple H to create a new stable featuring Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW proved to be a crazy one, with Kevin Owens stealing the show as he brutally attacked Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship.

Fans knew it was coming eventually, as a match between the pair has been rumoured for many months to take place at WrestleMania 33.

NEW STABLE?

However, there could be a much bigger plan in the works.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to The Inquisitr, RAW could see another major heel stable run riot relatively soon, although the seeds were planted on Monday night.

Numerous sources are claiming that one particular moment during the RAW broadcast hinted at what’s to come.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

FIFA gamer's theory on how to pack the best players on UT sends Reddit crazy

FIFA gamer's theory on how to pack the best players on UT sends Reddit crazy

Triple H arrived at the arena with Samoa Joe, who proved his loyalty to The Game by attacking and injuring Seth Rollins two weeks ago.

NXT GUYS

Following that, Triple H was seen talking to the current Universal Champion, away from Jericho.

Many are now speculating that he told Owens to attack Jericho, or risk going against him and dropping his championship in the future, and obviously, Owens went ahead with it.

The rumoured plan is that Triple H is creating a stable featuring himself, with Samoa Joe and Owens as his loyal muscle, something Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also believes is happening.

The feeling is that it’ll be similar to what we saw as The Authority, but the angle they’re going down is that they’re ‘his NXT guys’ and they’re now taking over the main roster under his guidance.

Now that we’re heading towards WrestleMania, you can expect guys like Jericho and Rollins to be involved as their rivals – and whoever Samoa Joe will be taking on in Orlando.

Would you like to see the trio form a heel stable on RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again