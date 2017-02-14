This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW proved to be a crazy one, with Kevin Owens stealing the show as he brutally attacked Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship.

Fans knew it was coming eventually, as a match between the pair has been rumoured for many months to take place at WrestleMania 33.

NEW STABLE?

However, there could be a much bigger plan in the works.

According to The Inquisitr, RAW could see another major heel stable run riot relatively soon, although the seeds were planted on Monday night.

Numerous sources are claiming that one particular moment during the RAW broadcast hinted at what’s to come.

Triple H arrived at the arena with Samoa Joe, who proved his loyalty to The Game by attacking and injuring Seth Rollins two weeks ago.

NXT GUYS

Following that, Triple H was seen talking to the current Universal Champion, away from Jericho.

Many are now speculating that he told Owens to attack Jericho, or risk going against him and dropping his championship in the future, and obviously, Owens went ahead with it.

The rumoured plan is that Triple H is creating a stable featuring himself, with Samoa Joe and Owens as his loyal muscle, something Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also believes is happening.

The feeling is that it’ll be similar to what we saw as The Authority, but the angle they’re going down is that they’re ‘his NXT guys’ and they’re now taking over the main roster under his guidance.

Now that we’re heading towards WrestleMania, you can expect guys like Jericho and Rollins to be involved as their rivals – and whoever Samoa Joe will be taking on in Orlando.

