For those of us that didn’t have any Valentine’s Day duties, we were very much looking forward to settling down for the return of Champions League football.

And what an incredible match we had in store - Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona. In fact, it was so big that BT Sport decided they would air the last-16 clash for free in the attempt to earn more customers.

However, there was a problem - a very big problem.

Ian Darke and Steve McManaman’s commentary was well ahead of the actual play. The most obvious case of this came during an early chance for Edinson Cavani when Darke was shouting the striker’s name before he had even received the ball.

It could then be identified when Angel di Maria curled in a free-kick as we had been informed that it was a goal long before it hit the back of the net.

Quite frankly, it was ruining it for everyone.

BT Sport then tried to rectify it but they only proceeded to make the commentary behind the pictures.

Twitter reacts

It was an absolute disaster and got everyone talking on Twitter - including BT presenter Gary Lineker making an apology.

While this commentary mishap was a disaster, so too was Barcelona’s performance.

After Di Maria had given the home side the lead, January transfer signing Julian Draxler doubled their lead when Lionel Messi lost possession.

And the 2-0 scoreline certainly doesn’t flatter PSG.

If Barcelona aren’t careful, they could find themselves out of the tie altogether if they don’t improve in the second-half.

Luis Enrique’s men will no doubt come out and play much better after the interval, let’s just pray that BT Sport have sorted out their technical issues.

